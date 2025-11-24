Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $846.04 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677,143 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 31,443 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Union Pacific worth $846,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $226.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays lowered Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

