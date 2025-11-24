Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $466.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6,487.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,916,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,750,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $466,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,689,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,892,000 after purchasing an additional 121,550 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

SPEM opened at $45.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $48.56.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

