Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,088,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Amphenol worth $699,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total value of $11,283,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 258,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.20, for a total value of $36,945,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 167,695 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,924. The trade was a 60.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 983,194 shares of company stock worth $136,884,445 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Barclays increased their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 target price on Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.54.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $131.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $144.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

