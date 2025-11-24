Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972,681 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of TJX Companies worth $861,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,620,000. First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. First American Bank now owns 138,840 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,045,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 66.6% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $151.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.58.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.81, for a total transaction of $4,464,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 535,143 shares in the company, valued at $79,634,629.83. This trade represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $75,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.90.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

