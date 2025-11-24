Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,563,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Deere & Company worth $795,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE opened at $487.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. Deere & Company has a one year low of $403.01 and a one year high of $533.78. The company has a market cap of $131.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.85.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

