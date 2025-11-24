Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 45,538 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,825,386 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.67% of Cadence Design Systems worth $562,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 142,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,073,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $289,744,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 50,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,512,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% during the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 48,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total transaction of $60,211.80. Following the sale, the director owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,213.30. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 16,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,682 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS stock opened at $300.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.71 and a 200-day moving average of $329.79. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $376.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 20.35%.Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.020-7.080 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

