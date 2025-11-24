Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,442 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Mondelez International worth $546,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $27,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 354,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,533,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

