Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 86,171 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. $EWBC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,171 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.50% of East West Bancorp worth $486,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $113.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.46.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In other news, EVP Gary Teo sold 6,550 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.47, for a total transaction of $697,378.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,660.45. This trade represents a 34.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $835,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,111.60. This represents a 6.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,446,488. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Truist Financial raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.