Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,988 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Synopsys worth $531,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 108.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Synopsys by 21.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,896,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.4% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNPS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Baird R W cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Synopsys from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $562.14.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $388.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $444.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $510.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 31.04%.Synopsys’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total transaction of $6,694,687.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.77, for a total value of $2,228,709.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,339,847.09. The trade was a 19.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,894 shares of company stock valued at $16,760,783. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.