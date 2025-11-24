Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 388,085 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 388,085 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.2% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.38% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $173,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $1,080,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,725.84. This trade represents a 24.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW opened at $85.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $87.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.