Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,283,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,459,490 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Fastenal worth $137,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $36,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.58 per share, with a total value of $49,580.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,800. This trade represents a 11.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $131,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $39.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $44.41. Fastenal Company has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

