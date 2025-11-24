Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $98.31 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 194.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,085 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.78% of Houlihan Lokey worth $98,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after buying an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,457,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $173.72 on Monday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.99 and a fifty-two week high of $211.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.08 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total transaction of $1,380,930.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $98,110.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

