Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $91.83 Million Stock Position in The Clorox Company $CLX

Champlain Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,340 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.62% of Clorox worth $91,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Clorox by 9.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,639 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 15.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 269,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,747,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 848,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,832,000 after buying an additional 547,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 15,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total transaction of $1,861,774.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 54,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,475.38. This represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $125.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $104.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average is $122.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $98.20 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Clorox had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 377.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.950-6.300 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.