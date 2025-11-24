Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $73.25 Million Position in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 244.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527,626 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Modine Manufacturing worth $73,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 911 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 15.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

MOD opened at $142.64 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.79 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.34 and its 200 day moving average is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

