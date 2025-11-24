Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $207.88 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up about 1.5% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Xylem worth $207,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Xylem by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 21,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.7% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $160.00 price target on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Xylem Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of XYL stock opened at $140.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.66%.The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Further Reading

