Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $181.64 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 756,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 103,005 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Workday worth $181,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after buying an additional 515,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,183,112,000 after acquiring an additional 140,042 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.14 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 104.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.97 and a 200-day moving average of $237.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $547,218.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at $21,246,461.99. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

