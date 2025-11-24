Champlain Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,379 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $103,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDXX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $725.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $656.12 and a 200 day moving average of $597.43. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.14 and a 52 week high of $735.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IDXX. BTIG Research boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (up from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

