Champlain Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Champlain Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,791,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 71,320 shares during the period. DexCom comprises 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of DexCom worth $156,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $109.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on DexCom in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut DexCom from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.62.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $60.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $117,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 105,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,417,840. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $171,599.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,946.40. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.