Champlain Investment Partners LLC Buys 394,450 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394,450 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $61,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 100.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.5% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 203,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 20.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.78.

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $29.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.86.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $83.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

