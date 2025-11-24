Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Valvoline $VVV

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 320,432 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.19% of Valvoline worth $57,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $31.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Valvoline has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $41.33.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Valvoline had a return on equity of 84.85% and a net margin of 16.43%.The business had revenue of $435.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1070.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valvoline from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Valvoline from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Valvoline from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.85.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

