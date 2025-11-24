Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 545,777 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Arch Capital Group worth $95,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 658,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 45,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 13,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $82.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 20.96%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACGL shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays set a $99.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.