Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.95 Million Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 188,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $5,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EUFN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,640,000 after purchasing an additional 571,534 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,084,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,439,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $21,269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 119.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 547,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after acquiring an additional 298,401 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $35.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

