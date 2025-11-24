Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,376.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 118,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR opened at $131.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.04. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $121.03 and a 52 week high of $175.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.64%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total transaction of $1,060,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

