Centric Wealth Management Buys New Position in Fortuna Mining Corp. $FSM

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $588,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Fortuna Mining by 137.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,063,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,890 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Fortuna Mining by 41.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,238,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 360,488 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Fortuna Mining by 3.4% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 430,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortuna Mining by 123.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,859,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 2,688,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Mining stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. Fortuna Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

Fortuna Mining ( NYSE:FSM Get Free Report ) (TSE:FVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $246.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.19 million. Fortuna Mining had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 14.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Mining Corp. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fortuna Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Mining from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortuna Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fortuna Mining in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Fortuna Mining Corp. engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d’Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d’Ivoire.

