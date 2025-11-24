Centric Wealth Management Buys New Position in B2Gold Corp. $BTG

Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 64,838,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,099,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,501 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,730,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 23.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,791,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 10,849,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,857 shares during the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTG opened at $3.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44.

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 33.12%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. B2Gold’s revenue was up 74.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on B2Gold from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research downgraded B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on B2Gold to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

