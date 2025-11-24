Centessa Pharmaceuticals (CNTA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNTA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/18/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $28.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

10/28/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/19/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Centessa Pharmaceuticals had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $134,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 105,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,700.26. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Tia L. Bush sold 40,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,078. This trade represents a 24.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 179,964 shares of company stock worth $4,106,481 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

