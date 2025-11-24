CenterBook Partners LP Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 260.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,219 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total transaction of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,027 shares of company stock valued at $27,818,497. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $205.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

