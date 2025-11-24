Centene Corporation $CNC Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,612 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Centene worth $61,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 248.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 265.8% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $36.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.91. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.71. The company had revenue of $49.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.50 billion. Centene had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 2.85%.Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

