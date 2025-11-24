Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.17.
CAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Cascades from C$10.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.
Insider Activity at Cascades
Cascades Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$12.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cascades has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.87.
Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Cascades had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 1.62%.The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cascades Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is currently 240.00%.
Cascades Company Profile
Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers.
