Cactus, Inc. $WHD Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter worth about $57,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 131.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 21.4% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cactus news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $420,307.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,088 shares in the company, valued at $458,156.16. This represents a 47.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $41.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $69.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $263.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.89 million. Cactus had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cactus in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Cactus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Cactus from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.75.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

