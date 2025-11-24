Burk Holdings LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX

Burk Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAX stock opened at $31.13 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.