Burk Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL

Burk Holdings LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Burk Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,740,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 167,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JVAL opened at $46.89 on Monday. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $48.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $539.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.