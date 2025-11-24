Burford Capital Limited $BUR Shares Sold by Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey reduced its stake in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 47.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,698 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,235,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,581,000 after acquiring an additional 677,271 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Burford Capital by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,976,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,527,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,804,000 after purchasing an additional 34,228 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,933,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $32,586,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Burford Capital Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE BUR opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38.

Burford Capital Announces Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.39). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 37.08%.The firm had revenue of $174.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUR shares. Zacks Research lowered Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Burford Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUR

Burford Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.