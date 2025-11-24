Brokerages Set Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) PT at $5.44

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $6.20 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $620,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 6.88. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.77% and a negative return on equity of 351.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

