Brokerages Set Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB) PT at $473.86

Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $473.8571.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hubbell from $417.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.24 per share, for a total transaction of $186,719.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,192,045.40. The trade was a 2.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,202.50. This trade represents a 34.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,714,669,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,337,000 after acquiring an additional 78,539 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,655,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,484,000 after acquiring an additional 226,856 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hubbell by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,110 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $422.19 on Friday. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $299.42 and a twelve month high of $484.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

