Brokerages Set Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Target Price at $34.00

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Hilltop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Hilltop from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Hilltop in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HTH

Hilltop Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97. Hilltop has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $330.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 9.86%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Insider Transactions at Hilltop

In other news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 127,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,889.44. This trade represents a 8.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hilltop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 404.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 26.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 11.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 141.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.