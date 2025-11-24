Brokerages Set CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH) Price Target at $13.67

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.6667.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Howard W. Buffett acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $42,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,716.87. This trade represents a 13.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen acquired 10,385 shares of CNH Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.62 per share, with a total value of $99,903.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 40,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,609.52. This trade represents a 34.60% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 73,007 shares of company stock valued at $700,182. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNH opened at $9.71 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 12.33. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.52.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

