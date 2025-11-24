Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $340.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.26. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares valued at $225,483,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,602,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 9.0% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 27,663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

