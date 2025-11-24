Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY Stock Position Decreased by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750,938 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 22,647.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,023,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $733,310,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970,598 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,369,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of BMY stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.