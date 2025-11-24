Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. $BFAM Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.15% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $136.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.71.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $101.08 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $132.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $802.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $108,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,245.48. The trade was a 3.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

