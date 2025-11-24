Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Insider Buys £23,635.52 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson acquired 7,456 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 per share, with a total value of £23,635.52.

Clive Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 12th, Clive Watson acquired 436 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 per share, with a total value of £1,451.88.

LON:BREE opened at GBX 319.60 on Monday. Breedon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 300 and a 52-week high of GBX 501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 379.03. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BREE. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 540 price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 575 to GBX 525 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 410 to GBX 360 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 481.25.

Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.

