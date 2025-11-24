Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Insider Buys £23,635.52 in Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Free Report) insider Clive Watson acquired 7,456 shares of Breedon Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 317 per share, with a total value of £23,635.52.
Clive Watson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Clive Watson acquired 436 shares of Breedon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 333 per share, with a total value of £1,451.88.
Breedon Group Price Performance
LON:BREE opened at GBX 319.60 on Monday. Breedon Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 300 and a 52-week high of GBX 501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 341.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 379.03. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.29.
Breedon Group Company Profile
Breedon Group plc, a leading vertically-integrated construction materials group in Great Britain, Ireland and the USA, delivers essential products to the construction sector. Breedon holds 1.5bn tonnes of mineral reserves and resources with long reserve life, supplying value-added products and services, including specialty materials, surfacing and highway maintenance operations, to a broad range of customers through its extensive local network of quarries, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt plants.
