Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). In a filing disclosed on November 18th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Boston Scientific stock on October 17th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) on 11/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/30/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) on 10/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 10/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) on 10/21/2025.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE BSX opened at $96.77 on Monday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.98 and a 52 week high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Boston Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,089,937,000. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $746,655,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 42,978.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,884,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,459 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 5,312,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $518,660,000 after buying an additional 3,671,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14,391.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,919,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,618,000 after buying an additional 2,899,653 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Scientific news, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. This represents a 34.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $4,923,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,561,336.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,782 shares of company stock worth $17,742,314. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

