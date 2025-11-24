BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Receives $6.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.1250.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUFU. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of BitFuFu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BitFuFu from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FUFU

BitFuFu Stock Performance

FUFU stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $467.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. BitFuFu has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. BitFuFu had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 13.57%.The business had revenue of $180.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BitFuFu will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BitFuFu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BitFuFu by 51.3% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 247,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 83,984 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BitFuFu by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 245,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 47,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in BitFuFu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $521,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in BitFuFu by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 111,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 67,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BitFuFu during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 37.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.