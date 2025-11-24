Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN Shares Bought by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Biohaven worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 84,800.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Biohaven from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Biohaven Price Performance

BHVN stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $47.75.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.27. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 3,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,997.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,653,904 shares in the company, valued at $42,404,280. This represents a 143.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,020,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,150,532.50. The trade was a 24.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,416,999 shares of company stock worth $33,144,833. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Profile

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

See Also

