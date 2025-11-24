Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.9615.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Biogen stock opened at $175.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.10. Biogen has a twelve month low of $110.04 and a twelve month high of $176.02.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-15.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $69,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

