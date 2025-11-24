BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ONC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $395.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.79.

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $347.72 on Monday. BeOne Medicines has a one year low of $170.99 and a one year high of $385.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $332.30 and a 200 day moving average of $295.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 681.80 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,803 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.71, for a total transaction of $9,055,715.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $898,105.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,254 shares of company stock valued at $27,971,587. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

