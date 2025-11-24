Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTC. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Benitec Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $22.00 price objective on Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BNTC

Benitec Biopharma Price Performance

BNTC stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $449.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 54.67, a quick ratio of 54.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 1,481,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,993.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,538,175 shares in the company, valued at $128,765,362.50. The trade was a 18.39% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 4.0% in the first quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter worth $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 2,255.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.