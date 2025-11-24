Belite Bio’s (BLTE) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Belite Bio from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research raised Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Belite Bio Stock Up 14.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BLTE opened at $137.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06. Belite Bio has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $127.25. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.80 and a beta of -1.42.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLTE. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the first quarter valued at about $5,538,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,750,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Belite Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Belite Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

