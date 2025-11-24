Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLTE. Mizuho started coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $80.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Belite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belite Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Belite Bio Stock Up 12.6%

NASDAQ BLTE traded up $15.18 on Monday, hitting $135.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -71.28 and a beta of -1.42. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $144.99.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts expect that Belite Bio will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 11.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at $147,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

