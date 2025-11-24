Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Avita Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

RCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Avita Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Avita Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Avita Medical news, Director Robert Mcnamara bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 86,771 shares in the company, valued at $390,469.50. This trade represents a 13.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avita Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Avita Medical by 1,099.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avita Medical in the first quarter valued at $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Avita Medical in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avita Medical during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $3.79 on Monday. Avita Medical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Avita Medical had a negative net margin of 67.07% and a negative return on equity of 632.62%. The company had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.39 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Avita Medical will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

